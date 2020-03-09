Man Found With Injuries; Madisonville Police Investigates as Alleged Assault

The Madisonville Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that happened Monday morning.

Officers were called around 12:34 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Murray Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man with lacerations located in the upper torso.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time as this is a developing story.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Anyone with information about this alleged assault can contact the case officer, Detective Kyle Dame at 270-821-1720 or they may anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 270-825-1111.

