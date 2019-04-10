Man Found Guilty of Rape, Kidnapping Sentenced

A Mt. Vernon man who was found guilty of a number of charges, including kidnapping and rape was sentenced. On Wednesday, 46-year-old Roy Bebout was sentenced to 25 years for six felony charges.

In October 2018, Bebout drove up in a truck along North Main Street, forced an Evansville girl inside at gunpoint, and then gagged her. Fortunately, she was carrying pepper spray and was able to get away.

“The young lady, in this case, isn’t a victim. She’s a survivor. She fought for her life and she won,” says Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann.

This isn’t Bebout’s first encounter with the law. In 1998, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a rape and kidnapping but was released in 2016.

