Man Flees on Foot During Traffic Stop in Ohio County

A man wanted out of Daviess County was arrested Monday after attempting to flee on foot during a traffic stop.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Nathan Evans was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 69 North and Narrows Road in the Dundee area.

Deputies say Evans jumped out the passenger side and ran on foot. Deputies caught Evans in a field a short time later. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Evans’ possession.

He was charged with one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).

