Man Facing Murder Charges in Fatal Evansville Beating

An Evansville man is now facing murder and other charges in connection with the death of another man. Police arrested Demarco Thomas for the murder of Patrick Bryant on April 26th. The assault happened in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a person in an apartment.

Bryant was found injured, taken to the hospital but died a month later from his injuries. Thomas was located outside the apartment and taken into custody.

The case affidavit states Thomas assaulted two women in the same apartment building earlier in the day, near where he is accused of assaulting Bryant. EPD says that Thomas admitted to punching Bryant and kicking him multiple times. Thomas told police that he assaulted Bryant due to Bryant using a racial slur.

The judge ruled yesterday for Thomas to have an evaluation.

Thomas set to appear back in court on August 12th at 2 p.m.

