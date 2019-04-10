Man Facing Murder Charge Enters Preliminary Not Guilty Plea

An Evansville man facing a murder charge appeared in court for his initial hearing. Elijah Parchman was arrested over the weekend for a shooting that happened Friday night.

He is accused of killing Bobby Minor who died due to a single gunshot wound to his stomach. The second victim, identified as Ikeem Minor, had a single gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The affidavit says 20-year-old Elijah Parchman called Evansville dispatch and identified himself as the shooter. Parchman told authorities that he felt threatened by the way the two males were walking toward him and fired shots.

Parchman entered a preliminary plea of not guilty in court Wednesday. He will remain behind bars at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

He is set to appear in court again on May 3rd at 1 p.m.

Previous story:

Evansville Man Charged With Murder in Weekend Shooting

