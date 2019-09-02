Kentucky
Man Facing Assault Charges in Connection With Domestic Incident
A Meade County man is facing assault charges in connection with a domestic incident.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a home on Clora Kiper Road in the McDaniels community where they found a victim who had received a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man had been shot by 29-year-old Nicholas Peek.
The victim was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.
Peek was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.
KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.