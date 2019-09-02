Man Facing Assault Charges in Connection With Domestic Incident

A Meade County man is facing assault charges in connection with a domestic incident.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a home on Clora Kiper Road in the McDaniels community where they found a victim who had received a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man had been shot by 29-year-old Nicholas Peek.

The victim was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Peek was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.

