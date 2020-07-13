Man Expected to Survive After Being Shot Twice in Evansville

Evansville Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot twice near Woodland Park Apartments on Saturday.

Police responded to the area of 2500 Sunburst Boulevard on Saturday after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers got there, they found the victim, who had blood coming from his shorts. According to police, the victim “had been shot twice, in both legs.”

Officers gave the man treatment on-scene until an ambulance and the fire department arrived. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital, where he’s expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say detectives have several leads.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the EPD Detectives Office at 812-436-7981, or 812-436-7979.

