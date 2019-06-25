Man Ejected From Vehicle, Run Over in Knox County Accident

A man is in critical condition after being ejected from his seat in a two-car accident in Knox County.

Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday when a driver lost control of his car as he was in the process of passing another vehicle. The man was ejected from the car, landed on the road, and was subsequently ran over and dragged by another vehicle.

44News is told he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He was airlifted to St. Vincent in Evansville and is in critical condition.

Southbound 41 was closed at the scene for two hours.

Indiana State Police just reopened both southbound 41 lanes at Camp Arthur Road.

