EvansvilleIndiana
Man Drives Range Rover Into Home Hitting One Person
An Evansville man has been arrested for crashing his Range Rover into a home hitting one person.
James Kirkpatrick, 66, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with operating a moving vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a police report, Kirkpatrick had a blood alcohol level of at least .08.
Neighbors tell 44News that Kirkpatrick is a resident of the Villas Independent Living where the accident happened.
The person hit by the SUV was taken to the hospital.