Man Dies in Tree Cutting Accident

As the winter months creep closer, many of us are starting to find ways to keep warm.

But that effort can end in tragedy.

That’s exactly what happened to one man in Daviess County who headed out to gather firewood.

62-year-old Stanley Sheldon was taking down trees on his newly bought property for firewood, when one of the ones he was cutting fell in the wrong direction.

“It’s a sad thing. Especially when you have a neighbor that’s been here for a long, long time,” explained Barbara Huskisson, who lives next to the Sheldons.

Stanley’s neighbor of decades shared memories of him, and how they’re dealing with his loss.

“Not being able to enjoy your retirement, your grandchildren. I can’t imagine,” Huskisson added.

The retired boilermaker lost his life in an unexpected accident.

Stanley was clearing trees around noon Sunday, when one fell on him in the opposite direction of where he was cutting.

“Some are very tricky,” said Steve Harmon, who has been cutting trees for 39 years.

Even professionals like Harmon can find trouble sometimes when dealing with trunks and limbs.

“Especially when it comes to the notch. If the wood is hollowed out, then you don’t know which direction the tree will go,” the owner of Harmon’s Tree Effects explained.

And he adds, though many people choose to take care of the cutting themselves, experts are still willing to help even if they’re not making a run.

“I’ve given much free advice. And still will. Anything to avoid a tragedy,” Harmon added.

There are a number of resources available for professional tree removal and firewood for the winter.

A list of some in the Owensboro area can be found here.

Comments

comments