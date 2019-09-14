Man Dies After “Physical Fight” With EPD Officers

Evansville Police are investigating the death of a man after a “physical fight with EPD officers,” on Friday night according to authorities.

Police say that officers arrived at 4300 Division Street just before 8 p.m. Friday on reports of an intoxicated man in a restricted part of the D-Patrick Honda auto complex.

EPD says the man refused to cooperate as officers attempted to place him into custody. The man then punched one of the officers in the nose before being tased, according to a news release.

The man was not affected when officers deployed a stun gun and began to run away from officers. According to EPD, that’s when the man tripped and fell. He was finally stopped at 201 North Congress Avenue, according to police.

The suspect continued to resist but EPD was able to restrain the man and place him in handcuffs. The release from EPD says officers noticed the man was unresponsive after being turned over to his side. Police said the man was still breathing and had a pulse.

EPD said before an ambulance arrived the man stopped breathed, but officers did administer CPR before medics arrived.

The man reportedly died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers involved will be placed on a three-day administrative leave, in accordance with EPD policy, the news release said.

EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said he wasn’t prepared to make remarks on camera, and that there would be no scheduled news conference about the incident Saturday.

The police investigation into the man’s death along with an internal investigation is underway, police said.