Man Dead After Accidentally Shooting Himself With Crossbow

A man is dead after he accidentally shoots himself in the chest with a crossbow. Danville police believe 46-year-old Jimmy Smith was in his backyard shooting at a target when he accidentally discharged that crossbow hitting himself.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene of the incident Monday morning, the targets Smith had been shooting were still in the backyard.

Officers are unsure of how the accident happened.

According to neighbors, there isn’t usually much activity back there.

