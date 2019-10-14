Man Connected to East Oregon Street Shooting Appears in Court for Initial Hearing

The man arrested in connection with the East Oregon Street shooting appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Kyrron Hendricks, 18, of Evansville is facing five attempted murder charges, two robberies resulting in serious bodily injury, and one-armed robbery. Hendricks is accused of firing a handgun into an occupied car during a drug deal.

Both victims injured in the shooting were driven to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

His bond will remain at $500,000. He will be back in court on November 25th at 9 a.m.

