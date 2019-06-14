Man Charged With Murder in Crash That Killed Two People

A man is charged with murder after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of a Union County couple. The crash happened last weekend on bypass 60 in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Deputies say Thomas Watson ran a red light and hit the side of another car that was traveling on U.S. 60. The crash killed Donald West and Agnes Conia. An autopsy shows they both died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators say Watson’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and they believe he was driving faster than 85 miles per hour when he hit the other car.

Watson is now charged with two counts of murder and DUI.

