Man Charged With Child Molesting After Mother Caught Him Raping 8-Year-Old Daughter

Gary Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday night after a mother caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter.

According to Fox 59, Donovan Wilson was charged Tuesday with child molesting. The mother told police Wilson was downstairs putting the girl to bed while she was putting her other children to bed. When the mother went downstairs, she found Wilson raping her daughter.

The woman told police Wilson acted drunk and fell on the floor as if he passed out.

According to the daughter, Wilson touches her inappropriately while the mother is at work.

A conviction on the child molestation charge could result in up to a 40-year prison sentence.

