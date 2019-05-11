Dale Man Charged With DUI With Minors in Car

A Dale man was arrested after allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated with two minors in his car.

Police arrested 35-year-old Kenneth L. Edwards Friday afternoon and charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance with a prior.

Both the driving while intoxicated and the controlled substance charges are misdemeanors, while the driving impaired with minors is classified as a Level 5 Felony.

According to the police report, Huntingburg police received a call around 2 o’clock Friday afternoon of a possible impaired driver being all over the roadway on southbound Witz Road.

The vehicle, described to police as a red Ford truck, was located and observed going left of center several times, almost striking another car in the opposite lane.

After the truck was stopped near Main and 17th Street, the police smelled alcohol from the truck almost immediately. Edwards failed a field sobriety test and was taken to Memorial hospital for a chemical test.

The results of the test revealed Edwards had a .223 blood alcohol level. The legal limit in Indiana is .08. He also tested positive for the presence of Opiates. Because of his condition, Edwards had to be medically cleared before leaving the hospital. Once cleared he was transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Edwards is out of jail as of 6 PM Central time Saturday night on a $750 cash bond. He is due in court on Wednesday at 4:15 PM.

