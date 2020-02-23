Man Barricades Himself Inside Home

An Owensboro man is in jail after police say he barricaded himself inside a home Saturday night.

Owensboro police they were called to the 2100 Block of Bluff Avenue on a warrant complaint around 6:15 p.m

When authorities arrived, they found 34-year-old Antonio Foulks who had barricaded himself inside the home along with four other people.

The Owensboro Police Department Emergency Response Team as well as the Crisis Negotiation Unit responded and ultimately Foulks agreed to come out peacefully.

He was arrested and charged with being a Fugitive from Justice in regards to an outstanding Parole Violating Warrant out of Illinois.

