Man Arrested After Woman Ran Over by RV

A Kentucky man is behind bars accused of running a woman over with an RV and killing her.

Police say they received a call about a woman that was found dead in the parking lot of the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

According to surveillance video, 45-year-old James Vanvactor of Grand Rivers and 40-year-old Angela Hale of Calvert City were seen arguing outside the center around 1 a.m.

Surveillance video shows Hale sitting behind the RV when Vanvactor got into the RV and drove in reverse. Vanvactor remained in the RV and police said he is not the person who called for help.

Vanvactor was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

He is lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

