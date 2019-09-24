Man Arrested for Vandalism at Downtown Evansville Church and Hotel

Evansville Police have arrested a man for vandalism to an downtown church and hotel Monday morning.

38-year-old Neil Stanoff of Evansville remains in Vanderburgh County Jail with pending charges of Criminal Mischief. According to Evansville Police, Stanoff was spotted outside of St. Mary’s Catholic Church around 8AM. Stanoff broke the glass on the front door of the church with a rock and continue to break the glass to a sign that stated services.

He then walked to the Doubletree Hotel on Walnut Street and ransacked the men’s bathroom. Stanoff took a large potted plant and threw it into the toilet and threw dirt and a trash can all over the bathroom. The desk manager told him to leave and called police. He was located near Central Library and was arrested without incident.

He is held on $200 cash bond.

