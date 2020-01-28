Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Meat From Tropicana Evansville

An Evansville man was trying to take off with free meat from a casino.

Evansville Police said that 56-year-old Dale Cheaney was trying to take food from the Tropicana Evansville early Tuesday morning.

EPD officers received a call from casino security that Cheaney, who was already kicked off the property due to being intoxicated, was back in the Kitchen Buffet area.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived and saw a large box full of meat. Cheaney was trying to hide from police in an office and was placed into custody without incident. On surveillance video, Cheaney was seen taking various boxes of meat out of the meat locker in the kitchen and stacking them in piles. The boxes included shrimp, steaks, and salami. EPD said that he was heavily intoxicated and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.

Cheaney was in Vanderburgh County Jail earlier in the day, being held after failing to appear in court last week to talk about his progress with court program following pleading guilty last year for public intoxication. He was ordered to complete the program. Cheaney is now facing charges of Burglary, Theft, and Public Intoxication.

Comments

comments