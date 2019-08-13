Man Arrested for Riding Bicycle While Intoxicated

An Evansville man is behind bars for driving a bike while intoxicated.

The incident happened on Monday at around 7:25 p.m. Evansville Police say 29-year-old Kevin Wise riding southbound in the northbound lanes of MLK Jr. Blvd under the Lloyd Expressway.

Officers say Wise was slow to respond to any questions and had slurred speech. Wise had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Wise says he only had one beer that day. During the investigation, Wise was uncooperative and resisted arrest.

Police said one point, Wise began yelling obscenities and claimed he was having a seizure. AMR arrived at the scene to assist Wise, but he continued to yell at law enforcement.

Due to Wise’s behavior and lack of cooperation, AMR was canceled, and he was transported to Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Police arrested Wise for battery of a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Wise was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

