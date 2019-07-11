Man Arrested, Remains Found in Missing KY Mother’s Case

A man has been arrested in connections to a miss Kentucky Mother of four.

Savannah Spurlock, 23, went missing on January 4, 2019.

This week investigators found human remains outside a Garrard County home just south of Lexington, where Spurlock was last scene.

Thursday, police arrested David Sparks for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Spurlock, reportedly left a Lexington bar that night with a group of men that are believed to have included Sparks.

The latest development in the six-month long case, came after a man reported a foul odor coming from the property, where Sparks lives, according to an arrest citation for Sparks obtained by WKYT.

That tip coupled with Sparks being “the primary suspect in a missing persons investigation” led to the search, during which officials say they found remains and other items buried on the property.

Spurlock was the mother of four, including twins that were born less than a month before she disappeared.

