Man Arrested on Rape and Sex Abuse Charges

A man facing multiple sex abuse charges is behind bars following a months-long investigation.

Doren Renfrow was arrested on May 27 as a result of a sex abuse investigation launched in Sept. 2019 by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives discovered Renfrow had sexually abused a relative who was below the age of consent on more than one occasion.

The Grand Jury indicted Renfrow on the following charges: Incest, forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under/18 (4 counts), rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

Renfrow was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

Comments

comments