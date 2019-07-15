Man Arrested for Pulling Knife on Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy

A man from Bloomington, Indiana is arrested for allegedly threatening a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife and trying to grab another deputy’s taser.

It happened Monday just before noon outside the Vanderburgh County Courthouse. The deputy was responding to a report of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk near the north steps of the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union Plaza Building.

The deputy tracked down the owner of the car, Abraham Loganray, inside the building. The deputy asked him to stop but says he refused, and instead pulled out a flashlight and shined it into the deputy’s eyes. He then allegedly pulled a folding knife from his pocket, opened it and started waving it around. The deputy pulled his gun and ordered Loganray to drop the knife.

Loganray closed the knife, then got into his car and started the engine. As the deputies tried to get him out of the car, they say he grabbed one of their tasers and tried to remove it from the holster. Loganray resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer as a Level 5 Felony, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon as a Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony, Disorderly Conduct as a Class B Misdemeanor

Comments

comments