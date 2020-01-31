Man Arrested After Police Pursuit, Crash in Warrick County

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man wanted on a probation revocation warrant was arrested Thursday after he fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle and crashed.

Deputies attempted to pull over Zachary Young but he fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued onto Pollack Avenue and headed east, later entering Warrick Co.

Deputies say Young lost control of the vehicle near Angel Mounds State Historic Site.

Young’s vehicle drove through several residential yards before coming to a stop.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 40 grams of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

After receiving treatment for his injuries, Young was arrested and later lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

