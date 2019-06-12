Man Arrested in Perry County on Child Porn Charges

An Indiana man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Alex Payne, 30, of Tell City was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from a child porn investigation in Daviess County.

His arrest comes after several month’s long investigations by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with eight counts of use of minor in a sexual performance which is all Class B felonies.

Payne will be extradited to Daviess Co. within the next week following a hearing in Perry Co.

He will be formally arraigned in Daviess Co.

