Man Arrested on a Pair of Charges

Quinton Jennings was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping.

Around 1 AM Sunday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, the department was notified about a possible abduction in their area.

Deputies say a 26-year-old woman reported she and her three-year-old daughter were abducted from their home near Evansville by her boyfriend, Quinton Jennings.

The woman was flown to a hospital where she’s still recovering from injuries. Her daughter was not harmed.

Jennings is being held in the Franklin County Jail on $1 million bond.

