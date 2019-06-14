Man Arrested for OWI and Crashing Into Carmel Home

The Carmel Police Department arrested a man for driving a vehicle while intoxicated and crashing into a home Friday morning.

Police say Jackson Angus, 20, drove into a home in the 12500 block of Carmel Gardens shortly after midnight.

When authorities arrived, Angus had already left the scene, but officers quickly located and stopped him.

Angus was charged with operating while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and leaving the scene of an accident.

No one was injured during the crash, but the house did sustain heavy damage.

He is lodged into the Hamilton County Jail.

