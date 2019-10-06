Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

Madisonville Police arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they tried pulling over 31-year-old Ronald Willis around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for running a stoplight at Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive.

Police say Willis would not pull over and then led them on a low speed chase for 30 minutes.

Once at the intersection of Onton Road and Weldon Road, authorities say that Willis’ vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field.

Willis had to be flown to an Evansville hospital for treatment, according to Madisonville Police.

Police also said the vehicle Willis was driving had been stolen.

Willis is facing multiple traffic and criminal charges.

