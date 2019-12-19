Man Arrested After Leading Henderson Police on a High Speed Chase

A man is arrested after leading Henderson Police on a high speed chase Wednesday night

31-year old Aaron Rosales is facing a number of charges after witnesses say he jumped out of a van near Pond and Pringle Streets.

Police say, they were on Green Street and attempted to pull over a van for a broken headlight, but Rosales took off before fleeing on foot.

He was eventually apprehended near South Heights Elementary School and booked on several charges.

An eyewitness says, she had to take control of the van once police started chasing the Rosales.

Rosales is now being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

