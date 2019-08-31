Man Arrested After Leading Authorities on Multi-County Chase

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a chase spanning three different counties.

Authorities say just after 6 p.m. Friday deputies attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 41 near Deadmans Curve in Gibson County but the driver sped off.

32-year old Christopher Alan Burton of Princeton refused to stop his motorcycle and sped off at a “high rate of speed,” according to police. He eventually surrendered at the intersection of State Road 65 and State Road 64.

A roadside investigation revealed Burton had an active warrant for possession of marijuana.

Burton was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, reckless driving, and aggressive driving.

Burton has since posted a $1,400 bond.

