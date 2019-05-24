Man Arrested in Large Scale Drug Investigation

A large scale drug trafficking investigation operation launched in March in the Madisonville/Hopkins County area led to the arrest of one man.

Jarrod Ramsey, 31, of Madisonville, Kentucky was wanted on an active search warrant. Authorities located Ramsey at his residence where detectives seized an ounce of crack cocaine, digital scales, U.S. currency, and two handguns.

Ramsey is facing several charges including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives on scene were assisted by patrol units from Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments