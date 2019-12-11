Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Assault Charges

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of an assault/kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Jason Attebury was arrested in connection with a kidnapping that happened at a Madisonville residence on December 7.

The victim managed to escape Attebury and called for authorities. That same day, evidence of physical assault was located during an investigation at the residence.

Attebury was arrested at his home at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. He was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, kidnapping-adult, terroristic threatening, and operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Attebury was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center without incident.

