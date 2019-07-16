Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth and Other Drugs Between Madisonville and Tennessee

A Madisonville man is behind bars for trafficking meth and other drugs between Kentucky and Tennessee.

An investigation was launched by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of 29-year-old DeKayvious Duvall. He is accused of trafficking drugs between the two areas since January of 2019.

During the investigation, authorities seized up to 22 pounds of crystal meth, 4.5 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, 681 grams of Ecstasy, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Duvall is facing three counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, plus also wanted for Drug Trafficking Warrants from Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police, DEA-Clarksville, Tennessee, Clarksville Tennessee Police Department, and other agencies assisted in the investigation.

Authorities say there will be other arrest made as the investigation continues.

