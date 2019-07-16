Man Arrested for Threatening Deputy With Knife Outside Court House

A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after threatening a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife. It happened just before noon Monday outside the Vanderburgh County Courthouse.

The deputy was responding to a report of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. The deputy tracked down the owner of the car–Abraham Loganray inside the building.

That’s when police say he pulled out a folding knife and started waving it around at the deputy. The deputy then pulled out his gun and ordered him to drop the knife.

Loganray then got in his car and started the engine. When deputies tried to get him out of the car he grabbed one of their tasers and tried to remove it from the holster.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody. He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

