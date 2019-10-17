Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Found Guilty but Mentally Ill

An Evansville man arrested for a violent stabbing last year has been found guilty but mentally ill. Andrew Buttrum, 37, was arrested on September 26th, 2018 for stabbing another man in the neck at the Marathon gas station on 201 East Louisiana Street.

Police say the 56-year-old victim told Buttrum he shouldn’t purchase a package of cookies he was holding and that’s when Buttrum pulled out a knife and stabbed the man. The man was stabbed in the hand while trying to defend himself and then stabbed in the neck after falling onto the ground.

After the attack, Buttrum fled to his home on Eichel Avenue where he was later arrested.

Buttrum is facing 60 years in prison. He will be sentenced on November 14th.

BREAKING — 37yo Andrew Buttrum found guilty but mentally ill for the attempted murder of an Evansville man at a gas station on Louisiana St in September of 2018. @14News @WEHTWTVWlocal @my44news @courierpress @104FMWIKY pic.twitter.com/9qy5qCZ140 — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) October 17, 2019

