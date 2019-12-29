Man Arrested Following Brief Standoff

An Evansville man with a felony warrant is now in jail after police came to his home and he allegedly refused to come to the door.

Late Saturday night, officers came to the home off Lombard Avenue after getting a tip that 27-year-old Joshua Curtis was inside.

Officers knocked several times and they said no one would answer even though they saw people moving through the window including Curtis. They say he ignored several orders to stand up and surrender to them.

He eventually did after several minutes and officers say they found a bag with meth near him.

Police interviewed others inside the house who told them that Curtis threatened them to not answer the door.

He is facing a number of charges that includes drug possession, intimidation, criminal confinement, and battery.

