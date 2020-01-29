Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Mt. Carmel

A death investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Wabash County, Illinois. The stabbing happened in Mt. Carmel just before 9 Wednesday morning.

Mt. Carmel Police were called to a home in the 900 block of N. Cherry Street in reference to the stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a deceased female.

A suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ruben Corzine, was located at the scene and arrested. He was transported to the Wabash County jail where he is being without bond.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments