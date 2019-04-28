Man Arrested for DUI & Speeding With Three-Year-Old Son in the Car

Man Arrested for DUI & Speeding With Three-Year-Old Son in the Car

April 28th, 2019 Indiana

A Lawrenceville, IL man is in jail tonight after Vanderburgh County sheriff deputies pulled him over for speeding, and driving while intoxicated on U.S. 41.

Police say the driver’s three-year-old son was in the car, and that the child was not restrained.

Green was stopped near Interstate 69, and U.S. 41. Deputies say he was driving 83 miles per hour which is almost twice the posted speed.

He is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, child restraint violation, and speeding.

The child was released to a relative.

