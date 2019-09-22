Man Arrested for Driving Drunk With Daughter in the Car

A Princeton man was arrested Saturday night after police say he was driving drunk with his daughter.

State Police say 43-year-old Bradley Beadles of Princeton showed signs of impairment when troopers pulled over his vehicle for driving left of the center lane on SR 168 near Church Street.

Authorities also discovered Beadles’ nine year old daughter in the car.

Beadles tested positive for marijuana and had a blood alcohol content of .10%, which is above the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Beadles has since posted bond and was released.

