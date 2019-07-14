Man Arrested Over Drill Dispute

A fight over a power tool lands a man in jail this weekend.

According to Evansville police, they were called to a home on Prosperity Avenue on Saturday for a shots-fired complaint.

The victim told police that Robert Burris, Jr. came to his home to confront him over a borrowed drill.

The victim told police he was watching television when Burris came to his home and broke out his front window with a baseball bat.

That’s when he went outside to confront Burris, and Burris allegedly pulled out a gun, fired at him, and then he took off running.

Police say they had to bring in a K-9 officer to track him down.

While in custody, authorities say Burris admitted to shooting into the victim’s home.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Burris, Jr. faces a number of charges from having a gun without a license to criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a home.

Bond is set at $8,000.

