Man Arrested for Deadly Shooting on Virginia Street in Evansville

Evansville Police have arrested 20 year-old Elijah Parchman in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Evansville’s east side.

Officers were told two shooting victims arrived at a local hospital as they were responding to the 600 block of Virginia Street around 9:30 PM Friday. It was determined the victims had been in the area police were responding to for a shots fired call. Police say one person died at a hospital. The other victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say Parchman called Evansville dispatch and identified himself as the shooter. Officers arrested him at his home in the 600 block of east Iowa Street. They say the two men didn’t know each other prior to Friday night, but were arguing outside in the 600 block of East Virginia street. During the dispute, officers say Parchman fired a gun several times hitting the victim, 26 year-old Ikeem Minor.

Parchman was arrested on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

