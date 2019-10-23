Man Arrested in Connection With Rick’s Sports Bar Shooting

A Henderson man has been arrested in connection with the Rick’s Sports Bar shooting in Evansville.

Authorities located Robert E. Lewis in Henderson, Kentucky on October 23rd.

A search warrant was served by the Henderson Police Department Emergency Response Team.

Lewis was arrested on attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Lewis was also charged with a bench warrant out of Henderson.

He was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Related content:

Comments

comments