Man Arrested in Connection With Rick’s Sports Bar Shooting
A Henderson man has been arrested in connection with the Rick’s Sports Bar shooting in Evansville.
Authorities located Robert E. Lewis in Henderson, Kentucky on October 23rd.
A search warrant was served by the Henderson Police Department Emergency Response Team.
Lewis was arrested on attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Lewis was also charged with a bench warrant out of Henderson.
He was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.
