The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to the March burglary at Apollo High School in Owensboro.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Graham, 32-years-old, has been charged with Burglary in the First Degree.

Reports say that Graham is already serving time at the Daviess County Detention Center for other burglaries that were committed earlier this year, so he was charged at the jail and booked on the new charge.

