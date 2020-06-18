Man Arrested in Connection With Burning of Small Dog

Henderson Police have arrested a man in connection to the dog burning incident at the Henderson County Fairgrounds about two weeks ago.

On Thursday, officers arrested 32-year-old Bryan Matthews Jr. at Cambridge Apartments. He is being charged with torturing a dog or cat and third-degree arson.

The dog called, Duke, by his family was found burned to death in the bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7.

The incident sparked an investigation by the Henderson Police Department.

Determined to find the culprit, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) involved in burning Duke.

