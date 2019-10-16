Man Arrested on Battery Charges After Cutting Man’s Face

Evansville Police have arrested a man on battery charges after he cut another man’s face.

Carl Cooper Jr. is being held without bond after police say he walked into a house and attacked someone with a weapon on Friday, October 11th. This all happened in the 100 block of Madison Avenue near the Culver Family Learning Center downtown.

The victim told police that Cooper walked into the house stating that someone owed him money before being attacked with an unknown sharp weapon. That’s when Cooper fled the scene before later being identified in a line-up.

The victim had lacerations to the left side of his face but was treated by AMR.

Cooper is charged with battery with a deadly weapon as well as burglary.

