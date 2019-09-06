Kentucky
Man Arrested After Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Chase
A man is behind bars after an attempted traffic stop leads to a police pursuit in Hopkins County.
Christopher Cullen, 28, was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light.
Hopkins County deputies attempted to stop Cullen, but he failed to stop leading authorities on a chase.
Throughout the pursuit, Cullen disregarded another stoplight, attempted to ram a Kentucky State Police cruiser and almost struck a Dawson Police Officer prior to running a civilian off the roadway.
Deputies say Cullen eventually stopped voluntarily on Charleston Road at Price Loop.
Cullen was arrested without further incident and lodged into the Hopkins County Detention Center.