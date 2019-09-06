Man Arrested After Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Chase

A man is behind bars after an attempted traffic stop leads to a police pursuit in Hopkins County.

Christopher Cullen, 28, was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light.

Hopkins County deputies attempted to stop Cullen, but he failed to stop leading authorities on a chase.

Throughout the pursuit, Cullen disregarded another stoplight, attempted to ram a Kentucky State Police cruiser and almost struck a Dawson Police Officer prior to running a civilian off the roadway.

Deputies say Cullen eventually stopped voluntarily on Charleston Road at Price Loop.

Cullen was arrested without further incident and lodged into the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Comments

comments