Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Two Shot in Evansville Saturday

After Evansville Police found two people shot on Covert Ave near Highway 41 on Saturday in Evansville, Indiana, an arrest has now been made for attempted murder.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Evansville Police Department responded to what was originally a report of a car accident at the location. The caller also told police someone in the accident had been shot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an overturned vehicle. Officers discovered that the two people who were inside of the vehicle had been shot – an adult man and a juvenile girl.

Both victims were given medical care by officers until an ambulance arrived and took both of them to the hospital, where they’re expected to survive their injuries.

On Sunday night, 22-year-old Paje Capone Diaz of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested on an attempted murder charge in relation to the shootings. Diaz was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this developing story as new information is released.

Arrested and Charged:

More Evansville News

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments