Man Arrested for Abusing Children

25-year-old Caleb Cobb is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on two counts of assault.

Around 6:30 Thursday evening, one mother’s disturbing discovery immediately sparked an investigation. Law enforcement officials say they were called to a medical run in Quail Run apartments in Earlington. This came after a mother found her two young children in bad shape when she let her boyfriend watch them.

Authorities say cobb left the scene, but Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to catch him this morning near Muhlenberg County.

“He was on foot and actually fled off into a field. My deputies actually lost him and found him, lost him, found him eventually in a foot pursuit,” says Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “At the end of the foot pursuit, he gave up and was taken into custody peacefully.”

The Hopkins County Sheriff says Cobb does have previous charges. He was initially picked up on a warrant for failure to appear to a prior court hearing.

Cobb is also facing charges for tampering with physical evidence and two counts of assault for allegedly harming those two children.

