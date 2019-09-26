Man Accused of Trying to Use Truck as Murder Weapon

A cross-county police investigation puts a Kentucky man in cuffs on attempted murder charges.

Police say Randall Heath Green originally reported to them that he was rear ended, but their investigation leaves him accused of trying to use his truck as a murder weapon.

Deputies are trying to get to the bottom of why Randall Green attacked Justin Stanley in the late afternoon on a country road in Webster county.

Sheriff’s deputies say Green waited for Stanley on the side of the road for three hours to return from work.

Tuesday afternoon, as Stanley was headed down Overfield Road near the Henderson-Webster county line, Green is said to have backed his truck up into the middle of the road.

And when Stanley stepped out of the car, Green is accused of stepping on the gas, plowing into the front and pushing the car until trees kept him from pushing it further.

Stanley managed to escape from the vehicle, but Green is said to have beaten Stanley, leaving him unconscious with a kick to the head.

Family members say that Stanley is resting following his injuries.

Green remains in Henderson County custody.

Comments

comments